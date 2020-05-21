Have questions? Give Cooperative Extension a call

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County is still open for business, just remotely.
Healthy lifestyles educator Hannah Alday says CCE now has a nutrition helpline for people who have questions about healthy eating or even how to entertain their children stuck at home.
Watch the video for her interview that aired on 7 News This Morning.
She said people can call or text the helpline at 315-628-0262 and if an educator is not immediately available, someone will get back to them.
CCE also offers online classes for such things as cooking and parenting.
You can see the full schedule on the CCE’s Facebook page.
