How the north country will observe Memorial Day during pandemic

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Without the traditional parades, flag ceremonies and get-togethers, how will Memorial Day look this weekend?
“Memorial Day is a day that we honor those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice. It’s a time to show them the honor and the respect that they deserve,” said Lowville American Legion Post Commander Lee Hinkelman.
He said this year will be no different.
However, some events will be missing, like the annual Carthage and Lowville Memorial Day parades and a long-standing Copenhagen tradition.
"Every Memorial day, our second graders all get together in line and they walk to the cemetery and they put flags on the veterans' graves. They've been doing it for years," said Scott Connell, Copenhagen Central School District superintendent.
But not this year.
However, the region is able to continue some traditions, like a display in Carthage and decorating the streets in Lowville.
"Our honor guard is going to do the same things they have in the past. Our honor guard is going to fire over the graves all across the county, and we're going to be at 11 on Monday at Veteran's Park, which is behind the legion, a full ceremony with taps, live fire, the whole thing," said Hinkelman.
Tuesday Governor Cuomo said he would like to see veterans honored on Memorial Day, but ceremonies should be limited to 10 people.
Hinkelman says the honor guard will be following safety guidelines.
"There's nothing preventing you from having a family picnic at Veteran's Park, and putting down a blanket, enjoying the beautiful day that it's going to be," he said.
If you’re not comfortable coming to the ceremony in person, Hinkelman says it will be streamed live through linkinglewiscounty.com.
This Memorial Day might not have all the typical sights and sounds, but the sacrifices of veterans will still be remembered.
