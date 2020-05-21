Inflammatory illness in kids halts in-class summer school & delays summer day camps

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WWNY) - An inflammatory syndrome that’s struck 157 children in New York state has forced officials to close in-class summer school and delayed a decision on summer camps.
At his daily coronavirus briefing in New York City on Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said it was once thought COVID-19 had little or no effect on children.
It was only fairly recently, he said, that children began to fall ill with the syndrome, which is believed to be related to COVID-19.
Now, 25 states and 13 countries have identified children who have fallen ill.
“Summer school is not going to open statewide for in-class teaching,” the governor said. “It will be through distance learning.”
Many sleep-over summer camps have already cancelled, but some day camps were awaiting the go-ahead from the state before finalizing plans.
State officials say they’re looking more closely at the summer camp guidelines they were set to release to make sure they still make sense in light of new information about the illness.
“Until we have the answer on this pediatric syndrome, as a parent, until I know how widespread this is, I would not send my children to day camp,” the governor said.
The extent of the illness, he said, is still being studied.
The governor said it’s still too early to determine whether schools should open in the fall.
“Prudence dictates you don’t make a decision until it’s timely, so you have the most recent facts to make a decision.”
He said the state will issue guidelines in June for how schools should develop their reopening plans. Those plans would be submitted to the state in July.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.