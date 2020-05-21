MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jeanine Y. LeBoeuf, age 88, of Massena, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Massena Memorial Hospital. A Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church a later date. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
She is survived by her five children and daughter in law, Brenda Danko, of Massena, Kevin LeBoeuf and his wife, Linda, of Saco, ME, Nancy Ackley and her husband, Doug, of Massena, Mike LeBoeuf and his wife, Connie, of Oswego, Tom LeBoeuf, of Massena and Lisa LeBoeuf, of Gorham, ME; twelve grandchildren, Marty Brothers, Matthew Brothers, Morgan Danko, Douglas LeBoeuf, Chris Ackley, Sara Wagner (Ackley), Keri Parker, Tyler LeBoeuf, Andrea Daney (LeBoeuf),Paul Beaver, Alex Beaver, and Eric Beaver; fourteen great-grandchildren; her siblings, Joe Bouvier, Hilda Hinman, Julia Revai, Lawrence Bouvier, and Mary Perry; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, Donald LeBoeuf; a son in infancy, Roger LeBoeuf; a son, Kent LeBoeuf; a granddaughter, Nikki LeBoeuf; and her siblings, Marie Riley, Gerald Bouvier, Jimmy Bouvier, and Maurice Bouvier.
Jeanine was born on October 2, 1931, in Massena, NY, the daughter of the late Leonel and Mary Parker Bouvier. She attended local schools in Massena. She married Donald LeBoeuf on December 30, 1950. She worked for many years at the Fabric Bazaar and Bonton as well as for the Canales family.
She volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul and The Gabriel Project. She was also a Girl Scout Leader and a Cub Scout Leader. She enjoyed playing bingo, sewing, and spending time with her family and friends.
The family would like to make a special note to her sister, Julia, who was not only her sister but her best friend and always at her side. They would also like to thank the Canales Family for all they have done for her and the love the have given her.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Sacred Heart Church, 212 Main St., Massena, NY 13662.
Condolences may be made online at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
