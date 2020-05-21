Local author featured in Vanity Fair about pandemic research

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Local author Ellen Marie Wiseman, in researching a novel set during the time of the Spanish Flu, discovered a lot of similarities between that pandemic and the COVID-19 pandemic.
She was recently featured in Vanity Fair with an article called "What 1918’s 'Forgotten Pandemic' Can Teach Us About Today."
Wiseman appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about what she learned. Watch her interview with 7 News anchor Diane Rutherford above.
Wiseman’s novel, ‘The Orphan Collector,’ is set in Philadelphia during the 1918 Spanish Flu outbreak.
