Local salons eager to cut, color and curl once again

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - North country salons and barbershops could open as early as the end of next week. Owners are coming up with precautions of their own as they wait for state guidance before they can again cut, color and curl.
Customers will be getting hair cuts and colors in the chairs at the Speakeasy Hair Studio soon. Salons and barbershops are allowed to open as part of phase 2.
"It's going to be a huge relief. It's kind of scary because my bills are still coming and I am not able to pay them," said owner Ashley Hazelwood.
Julie Freeman, owner of Mint Julep Spa and Salon, says stylists there have had a hard time getting unemployment too. They plan to open as soon as they get the go-ahead.
"This is our livelihood. This is our businesses and we are very excited to get back into it," she said.
Salons haven't received opening guidelines from the state yet, but they are making preparations based on what other states are doing, which include wearing masks, not allowing clients to have guests, and making sure no one is sick.
Stylists also have taken a class on disinfecting. Freeman says it takes about 10 minutes to clean tools and work stations between clients.
As for what other rules salons will have to follow, it's a waiting game.
"We are just excited to get back to work and hopefully we will have exact guidelines and what the state expects from us soon," said Leah Jones, owner, New Roots Hair Studio.
Salons that have nail and spa services say they plan on offering those too if the state allows.
