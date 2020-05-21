Melissa Sharon Widrick, 74, of Glenfield

GLENFIELD, N.Y. (WWNY) - Melissa Sharon Widrick, 74, of Pine Grove Road, passed away on Thursday morning, May 21, 2020 at her home under the loving care of her family and Lewis County Hospice.
A private funeral for immediate family will be held at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. with burial in New Bremen Rural Cemetery with Pastor Bryan Catlin officiating. Contributions may be made to Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367 or Lowville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, P.O. Box 81, Lowville, NY 13367.
She is survived by two children, Howard “Rudy” Widrick and his companion, Maridee, of Glenfield; Trudy Segovis and her companion, Allen of Watertown, four grandchildren, Lawrence Widrick, Erica Widrick, Heather St. Louis, and Heidi Segovis; four great-grandchildren, Trent, Tyler, Lakota and Ruger; two sisters, Martha and Richard Campany of Croghan; Carolyn and Donald Schneider of Brantingham; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her beloved companion, Lawrence F. Klosner; her son-in-law, Leon P. Segovis Jr.; two sisters, Naomi R. Hall Snow, and Bethany Falton; and by a brother, Stanley Hall, who died at two years of age.
Melissa was born on June 3, 1945 in Lowville, a daughter of the late Lawrence and Vera Crouse Hall. She attended Beaver River Central School. She married Howard G. Widrick, which later ended in divorce. She worked for Beaverite in Croghan, before going to work for Climax Manufacturing in Castorland, and later in Lowville. Melissa retired from Climax after more than 20 years of service. She was a member of Croghan Tops. Melissa loved reading, her computer, watching soap operas and family picnics. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
