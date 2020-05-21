Melissa Sharon Widrick, 74, of Glenfield

Melissa was born on June 3, 1945 in Lowville, a daughter of the late Lawrence and Vera Crouse Hall. She attended Beaver River Central School. She married Howard G. Widrick, which later ended in divorce. She worked for Beaverite in Croghan, before going to work for Climax Manufacturing in Castorland, and later in Lowville. Melissa retired from Climax after more than 20 years of service. She was a member of Croghan Tops. Melissa loved reading, her computer, watching soap operas and family picnics. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .