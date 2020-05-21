No new COVID-19 cases reported in Jefferson, St. Lawrence counties

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - No new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties.
In Jefferson County the total number of confirmed cases remains at 70.
Officials said that all but 4 people have recovered from the virus.
There were 114 people in precautionary quarantine, 21 in mandatory quarantine and 4 in mandatory isolation.
To date, 3,853 people have been tested in the county for COVID-19.
In St. Lawrence County, the total number of confirmed positive cases to date remains 197.
Officials said 173 people have been released from isolation.
Three people are currently hospitalized.
As of Thursday, 6,809 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
