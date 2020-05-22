Athlete of the Week: Francesca Wilson

LYME, N.Y. (WWNY) - This week, we honor a basketball player from Lyme Central School who has closed out her high school career, her leadership on the court earning her this week’s title.
Senior sharpshooter Francesca Wilson recorded 14 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 blocks per game this season.
Her leadership role on the team was a big part of Lyme’s success.
Francesca is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for May 22, 2020. To see a little of Francesca in action, and hear from her, click on the picture above this post to watch Mel Busler’s report.
