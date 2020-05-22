Betty J. Cole Evans, 98, of Canton

In those years, they lived in various places. In Sennett, NY, they owned and ran a general grocery and feed store for 5 years. Then they moved to Homer, NY to own and operate a chicken farm and later a dairy farm for a period of five years. During this time, Mert worked for a Dairyman’s Cooperative, which led the family to Newark, NY. Mert continued to work for the Dairy Coop. Betty went to work at the Newark State School where she worked in the Occupational Therapy Department and then as a teacher. She used her piano training by playing for minstrel shows put on by the patients. She also played piano as well as a pump organ for religious services for the Jewish, Protestant and Catholic Faiths. They lived in Newark for 10 years. While in Newark, Betty re-entered college at Crane. Betty and two of their children commuted to Potsdam from Newark every week. Ginny, the older daughter, stayed in Newark with Grandma Cole. Betty and Ginny graduated together in 1961. Ginny graduated from Newark High School and Betty from Potsdam-Crane with a B.S. in Music Education. She continued her education by attending summer school and earning a M.S. in Elementary Education.