Bold and the Beautiful - Renewed at CBS

THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL, the multiple Daytime Emmy Award winner for “Outstanding Drama Series,” and a pillar of the CBS daytime schedule for the past 33 years, has been renewed for two more years, through the 2021-2022 broadcast season, it was announced today by the CBS Television Network. The afternoon series routinely wins its time period and averages over 3.2 million viewers every day. “For over three decades, THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL has been a cornerstone of the CBS Daytime lineup,” said Amy Reisenbach, Executive Vice President, Current Programs, CBS Entertainment. “The show has been a creative and ratings success due to the supremely talented cast, writers and producers that Brad Bell has assembled. Of course, none of this would have been possible without B&B’s dedicated fans, whose passion for these characters and stories is unsurpassed. We are delighted to be able to continue to offer them a daily look into the romances and rivalries between the Forrester, Logan and Spencer families.” “I am thrilled to dive into years 34 and 35 of THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL,” said Bradley Bell, Executive Producer. “We are grateful to Amy Reisenbach and everyone at CBS for their incredible commitment to the series. Of course, many thanks to our loyal fans who motivate us every day with their unending passion and enthusiasm.”