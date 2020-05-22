4 charged in alleged assault

MORRISTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Four people have been charged after they allegedly assaulted a man and woman in a Morristown home.
State police say arrested were 24-year-old John Latray III of Massena, 23-year-old Shyann Shenk of Ogdensburg, 20-year-old Katherine House of Ogdensburg, and an 18-year-old from Ogdensburg.
The alleged assault was in a home on State Route 58 at around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday and was in front of a 9-year-old.
The four allegedly fled the scene in a vehicle and were picked up later y the Ogdensburg Police Department
The four were charged with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
Latray allegedly threatened the victims with a machete and was also charged with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
All four were arraigned in Canton town court and were released to appear in Morristown town court at a later date.
