COVID-19: Friday night update

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There was one new case of COVID-19 in the tri-county region Friday. It was in Lewis County.
No new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties.
Memorial Day weekend is here, but what some see as the start to the north country’s tourism season will look different this year.
New York state is stepping in with a loan fund to help struggling businesses survive through the coronavirus shutdown.
New York state shed 1.7 million private-sector jobs in April because of the coronavirus crisis and more than 11,000 of them were in the north country.
North country schools are worried about a potential 20 percent cut in state funding, but it’s not the only thing causing concerns.
North country school districts are gearing up for summer school at a distance. Plans are already in place a day after Governor Cuomo’s guidelines were announced.
Special education students in the Lewis - St. Lawrence BOCES program reconnected with teachers Friday.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.