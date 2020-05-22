Jo Anne B. Lockwood, age 70 of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Jo Anne B. Lockwood, age 70 of King Street in Ogdensburg will be held privately for her family at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Pastor Floyd McCallum officiating. A celebration of her life will be held for family and friends at a later date. She passed away on May 21, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Surviving is her husband of 49 years Richard Lockwood; her children Stacie (Mike) Carroll of Ogdensburg, Richard (Dawn) Lockwood of Ogdensburg & Angela (Erik) Brossoit of Heuvelton; grandchildren Joshua, Ryan & Todd Carroll, Nevaeh & Eden Lockwood and Rhys, Lilliann & Thorin Brossoit; brothers William Barney of Watertown, David (Susan) Barney of Hermon, Pamela (George) Coleman of Canton, Cindy Watson of Ogdensburg, Susan (Barry) Webb of Palmyra, Barbara Barney of Ogdensburg and Paula (Randy) Dillon of Chase Mills; a special niece Sara Driscoll who assisted with her medical care and showed her lots of love, along with numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends.
Jo Anne was predeceased by two brothers Robert Barney in 1962, Jerry Barney in 2015 and three sisters Jane Barney in 1950, Mary McGaw in 2015 & Roberta Driscoll in 2018.
Jo Anne was born on March 6, 1950 in Potsdam NY, a daughter of the late Stuart & Marie (Todd) Barney. She attended local schools and graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1968. She later married Richard C. Lockwood at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Ogdensburg on Sept 19, 1970.
During her career she worked as a transcriptionist/receptionist for local physicians to include Dr. Ogden, Dr. Perrier, Dr. G and Dr. Yitta from where she retired from in 2014.
Jo Anne was an avid QVC and HSN shopper, and enjoyed watching her grandchildren’s sporting events, doing crafts, home renovations with Richard, sewing, camping, trips to Higley Flow and Lake Placid, collecting antiques, decorating for the holiday’s especially Halloween and Christmas, and was an avid NY Yankee fan.
Jo Anne will be missed immensely by her family as she was their “Teacher of Life”. Although the last five years of her life was spent fighting cancer, she won her battle and never lost sight of why she continued the fight.
Jo Anne’s family would like to send a special thank you to the many people that touched her life during her years of treatment to include Sue O’Neil, Michelle Camarda, Dr. Kiri Brandy, Danielle Johnson, Dr. Alka, Dr. Tracy Laflair, Pastor Floyd McCallum, the entire staff of the Richard Winter Cancer Center, and also to everyone that has shown Jo Anne love and support over her journey .
Memorial contributions can be made to the Richard E. Winter Cancer Center, Gouverneur Breast Cancer Fund, Lisbon Food Pantry c/o of the Lisbon Wesleyan Church, Northern Lights or Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.