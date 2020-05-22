Joan H. Fuggi, 80, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Joan H. Fuggi, 80, Watertown, passed away Wednesday, May 20th at the Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown.
A memorial service will be held at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville on Thursday, May 28th at 5:00 pm. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 3:00 pm- 5:00 pm at the funeral home.
A complete obituary will follow.
Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.