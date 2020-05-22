Lewis County man allegedly found in camper smoking crack

Lewis County man allegedly found in camper smoking crack
Lewis County Sheriff Arrest (Source: WWNY)
May 22, 2020 at 7:43 AM EDT - Updated May 22 at 7:43 AM

WATSON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A town of Watson man was arrested on a drug charge early Friday morning after Lewis County sheriff’s deputies allegedly caught him smoking crack cocaine in a camper.

Deputies say they responded to a domestic call on Pine Grove Road in Watson around 1:30 a.m.

That, they say, is when they found 48 year old Stephen Cobb smoking the drug in his camper.

He was ticketed for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and released to appear in Watson town court at a later date.

Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.