Lewis County man allegedly found in camper smoking crack

WATSON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A town of Watson man was arrested on a drug charge early Friday morning after Lewis County sheriff’s deputies allegedly caught him smoking crack cocaine in a camper.
Deputies say they responded to a domestic call on Pine Grove Road in Watson around 1:30 a.m.
That, they say, is when they found 48 year old Stephen Cobb smoking the drug in his camper.
He was ticketed for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and released to appear in Watson town court at a later date.
