Local schools gear up for distance learning for summer classes

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - North country school districts are gearing up for summer school at a distance. Plans are already in place a day after Governor Cuomo's guidelines were announced.
"Summer school is not going to open statewide for in-class teaching. It will be through distance learning," Cuomo said Thursday.
So, districts in the north country are getting ready.
“We weren’t surprised by this decision. We’ve been planning for the likelihood of this for weeks,” said Jefferson-Lewis BOCES Superintendent Stephen Todd.
He says the system will continue with summer schooling online, but one of the biggest areas of concern is making sure every student has an accessible internet connection.
"It's been challenging and it still is. Throughout the summer we'll continue to get better at it, making sure students are getting the very best opportunities we can provide for them," said Todd.
In the Watertown City School District, students will have to continue learning at a distance like other districts. Superintendent Patti LaBarr says a summer program plan is in the works.
"What we're looking at is a K-12 summer school program. It will look very different from what it ever has been in the past," she said.
Students are expected to continue using Google Classroom and Google Chromebooks.
LaBarr says the program will be open to any student who needs to catch up on coursework, or make up assignments.
Students eligible for the summer programs will get started at the start of July.
