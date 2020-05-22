Massena man released after being accused of rape, sexual abuse

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 56 year old Massena man faces rape, sexual abuse and other charges.
Village police allege Jamie Pruner of 387 South Main Street, Apartment 3, forcibly raped a 61 year old woman on Wednesday.
He's also accused of sexually abusing, unlawfully imprisoning and harassing the woman.
Pruner was arrested Thursday and charged with:
- 2 counts of first-degree rape
- 2 counts of first-degree sexual abuse
- first-degree unlawful imprisonment
- first-degree harassment
Police said Pruner was "video arraigned" in front of Canton’s Judge Michael Morgan.
According to police, the St. Lawrence County District Attorney's Office requested $15,000 bail or $30,000 bond.
Police said Pruner was released on his own recognizance.
“The new Bail Reform Laws that were put in place on January 1, 2020 are making New York State an unsafe place to live and is causing Law Enforcement to not be able to protect its citizens. This case is just another example of why we need to further amend the NYS Bail Reform Laws,” said Massena Police Chief Adam Love in a news release.
