No racing in New Bremen this year

NEW BREMEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - If and when racing resumes in the north country this year, area drivers will have one less track to compete at.
Frank Nortz, who was leasing the Adirondack International Speedway this season and was general manager of the raceway last year, says both he and his staff have decided that there will be no racing there this season.
The track had planned a full season of racing and had changed to Friday nights to accommodate Evans Mills International Speedway and its schedule.
Nortz says while he has pulled out of his lease at AIS, he hopes that someone else comes in and resumes racing at the New Bremen track either this year or next year.
