North country loses 11,400 jobs due to coronavirus, labor department says

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York state shed 1.7 million private-sector jobs in April because of the coronavirus crisis and more than 11,000 of them were in the north country.
That’s according to data from the state Department of Labor released Thursday.
The labor department says the loss accounts for more than 21 percent of the state’s jobs.
From April 2019 to April 2020, Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties together lost 13 percent of their collective 86,400 jobs.
Jefferson County lost 6,300 (15.4 percent), Lewis County lost 900 (14.1 percent), and St. Lawrence County lost 4,200 (10.7 percent). That’s a total of 11,400 jobs lost.
The statewide unemployment rate rose from 4.1 percent to 14.5 percent, the state’s largest recorded monthly increase since record keeping began in 1976.
The number of unemployed state residents increased by 931,600, while the labor force dropped by 307,600 – both monthly records, labor officials say.
State officials say more than a third of the job losses, 638,000, were in the leisure and hospitality sector, which includes such things as hotels, motels, restaurants, and tourist attractions.
