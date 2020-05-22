Ready for more sun & 70s?

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We continue our stretch of warm weather and sunshine.
Friday will be sunny with highs ranging from the low to upper 70s.
A few clouds roll in Saturday, but the day will still be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.
Humidity starts building after that with temperatures in the 70s to around 80 during the day and in the 60s overnight.
It will be in the mid-70s and partly sunny for Memorial Day.
Highs will be around 80 under partly sunny skies on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
There’s a small chance of pop-up showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday.
