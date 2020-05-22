Registration underway for JCC’s summer remote learning courses

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Registration is underway for Jefferson Community College's summer session. While the social distancing executive order remains in effect, JCC will continue with remote learning for summer session.
JCC's Assistant Professor of Business appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about it. Watch her interview with anchor Diane Rutherford above.
Remote learning may include correspondence courses, a transfer of work between students and instructors through postal mail and/or email, self-paced courses with deadlines set by instructors, online classes that may meet once a week with much of the classwork completely independently by students, and online classes that meet multiple times throughout the week.
Classes begin June 1.
Summer courses last between 4 and 8 weeks. Course listings are available at www.SUNYJefferson.edu.
For more information, call JCC Enrollment Services at 315-786-2437 or schedule a virtual appointment on the JCC’s website at www.sunyjefferson.edu to speak with a representative from Enrollment Services.
