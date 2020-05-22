The show goes on at area drive-ins, but with some changes

LYONS FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - North country drive-ins are getting ready for opening night. They’re making some changes due to COVID-19.
The butter for popcorn is heating up and the candy is stocked as the Valley Brook Drive-In in Lyons Falls gets ready to open in a limited capacity.
"The way that things are going in the country right now, we are very fortunate. At one time we didn't think we were going to be able to open 'til the end of June. It's a whole month earlier so we are kind of happy for that," said Mike Dekin, owner, Valley Brook Drive-In.
But with COVID-19, things will be a little different this season. Dekin says everyone will have to stay 6 feet apart and only 25 people can be in the concession stand at a time. Staff will also be wearing masks. "It's not going to be easy, but we will do our best," said Dekin.
Meanwhile, the Black River Drive In will be opening next Friday. Owner Loren Knapp says he's taking some extra time to make sure things will run smoothly and safely.
"It's going to be kind of a new experience for us; we are looking forward to getting going and I am sure the people are looking forward to getting out," he said.
Usually two cars fit in between poles, but because of social distancing only one car will be allowed between them.
Customers will also have to keep their distance and wear a mask when getting food.
Movies aren't the only thing the drive-in theater will be showing this summer. In June, Indian River High School will have their graduation at the drive-in.
"The plans are still coming together but they will set up their sound system and hook into our sound system for our transmitter to transmit to the cars," said Knapp.
The Bay Drive-In Theater in Alexandria Bay is opening Friday night.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.