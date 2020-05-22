SUNY Potsdam Celebrates BFA Graduates

As she graduates with her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in creative writing, Teresa Licata '20 is also looking at the world differently. Normally, graduates of the writing program read from their poetry, fiction and non-fiction at the annual LoKo Arts Festival -- another cherished SUNY Potsdam tradition. Instead, the students this year submitted videos of their readings. Licata wore out her voice doing dozens of takes to create a video that satisfied her. Instead of going straight to graduate school, she plans to use the pandemic to work on getting her writing published and expanding her portfolio.