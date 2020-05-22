Teachers reconnect with students

PARISHVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Special education students in the Lewis - St. Lawrence BOCES program reconnected with teachers Friday.
The teachers practiced social distancing as the visited a second grader's home in Parishville and moved on to students' homes in Madrid-Waddington and Edward-Knox.
"We feel this is like emotional healing for both us and the students. And it has shown us that the students are more engaged in their learning when they have the chance to see us – at the social distancing," said Julie Kormanyos, Lewis-St. Lawrence BOCES special education principal.
Those students weren't the only ones to be visited this week.
In the Hammond Central School District, there are 15 seniors and they each got a surprise this week. Their class advisor and another faculty member led a parade of supporters in a school bus and gave each senior a yard sign and a gift.
Congratulations to the Class of 2020 at Hammond Central.
