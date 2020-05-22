Thomas W. Bowen, 60, of Evans Mills

EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Thomas W. Bowen, 60, of County Rte. 16, passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.
Thomas was born on June 11, 1959 in Bedford, Pennsylvania, son of the late Dorcey and Pearl (Robinette) Bowen. He attended school in Pennsylvania. On December 27, 1980 he married Denise F. Jones in Michigan.
After his schooling he enlisted in the United States Army where he served from 1980-2007, serving honorably as a Retention NCO Coordinator for 27 years. After his retirement, he went on to work for the Veterans Assistant Administration on Fort Drum.
Thomas loved spending time at home with his family.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Denise and a daughter, Nicole L. Bowen of Calcium.
Arrangements are with Northridge Cremation Chapel, owned and operated by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. Condolences can be made online at www.northridgecremationchapel.com.
