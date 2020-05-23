Classic Movie Blog - Billy Liar

His second narrative feature film, (Schlesinger was originally a documentary filmmaker) Billy Liar (63) is a delightful movie. It is inventive, intimate, both funny and sad, and surprisingly moving. Following the Walter Mitty trope of an ordinary man who uses fantasy and visions of grandeur to assuage the pathological mundaneness of everyday, the amazing Tom Courtney plays Billy Fisher, a young lazy, unfocused youth still living with his parents. He is so caught up in delusion and unreality that he is engaged to two different girls, with no intention to marry either. He is also a famous author, British noblemen and benevolent admired dictator. He is quite adept at dodging reality and putting off his baffled, badgering parents, who have to remind him to get up in the morning and go to work, beg him to contribute more to the household, and desperately want him to get a grip.