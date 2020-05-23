COVID-19: Saturday night update

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county region Saturday, bringing the area’s total to 292.
St. Lawrence and Jefferson counties each reported 1 new case of the coronavirus, bringing their totals to 198 and 71 respectively.
Lewis County remains unchanged, the county’s total sits at 23 cases.
In his daily briefing, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced for the first time in weeks the number of New Yorkers dying each day from COVID-19 has slipped below 100.
The number Friday was 84.
Cuomo also said there are now more than 760 testing centers open statewide, and he encouraged people to get tested.
Arconic confirmed Saturday that the company has laid off 24 employees from its Massena plant. The company attributed the cuts to reduced production due to COVID-19.
Normally, Memorial Day festivities are a bit bigger, but COVID-19 didn’t stop Ogdensburg’s American Legion members, VFW members, and volunteers from honoring veterans Saturday.
And on a lighter note, it was a unique milestone at SUNY Potsdam as the school celebrates it’s 200th graduating class and its first virtual commencement due to social distancing restrictions.
