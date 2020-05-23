Cuomo: number of daily deaths now below 100

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - For the first time in weeks, the number of New Yorkers dying each day from COVID-19 has slipped below 100, Governor Cuomo announced Saturday.
The number Friday was 84.
“Under 100 doesn’t do any good for those 84 families that are feeling the pain,” Cuomo said. “But for me it’s a sign that we’re making real progress and I feel good about that."
By comparison, 109 people died statewide Thursday; 105 people, Wednesday; 112 people, Tuesday; 105 people, Monday.
During his daily coronavirus briefing Saturday, Cuomo said there are now more than 760 testing centers open statewide, and he encouraged people to get tested.
“What we are doing is working,” he said.
Cuomo also again defended his early decision to direct nursing homes to take patients released from hospitals who were recovering from the virus.
“What New York did was follow what the Republican administration said to do,” Cuomo said. “Don’t criticize the state for following the president’s policies.”
Republicans, including north country congresswoman Elise Stefanik, have called for a federal probe into Cuomo’s decision.
