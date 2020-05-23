It was a graduation to remember for SUNY Potsdam

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - This year’s graduation was a historic one for SUNY Potsdam.
For one, it’s the schools’ 200th graduating class, and secondly, its first virtual commencement!
“Clearly, they’re the first to participate in a virtual ceremony, but to also be our 200th class, that’s really special,” said SUNY Potsdam President Dr. Kristin Esterberg.
Though the commencement was technically filmed weeks ago, Saturday was a special day for graduating SUNY Potsdam students.
While students couldn’t cross the stage this year, they could cross the screen as their accomplishments were celebrated at home.
Deb and Benjamin Rawdon, mother and son, were among those graduating.
“I’ve been trying to get my degree for the past 40 years!,” said Deb Rawdon.
Deb graduated with her bachelors in history. Her son, Ben, accomplished his Masters degree in educational technology.
“This has been an incredible, unique experience. Not exactly how I pictured getting my Master’s degree to be honest, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything, really,” said Ben Rawdon.
Ben and Deb say they got through it together and now have some closure to their unconventional journey.
“We are all very proud, very very proud,” the Rawdon’s said.
SUNY President Kristin Esterberg says, now more than ever, graduates should be celebrated.
“I couldn’t think of a major that we don’t need right now, in this time of pandemic. I am evermore convinced of the value of what we do and the value of our graduates to the community,” said Esterberg.
