Planting flags in honor of Veterans this Memorial Day weekend

OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Remembering the sacrifices made by veterans this Memorial Day weekend- that’s the goal of Allan Mooney, a member of the Ogdensburg American Legion.
Dozens joined him this morning to plant about 1,500 flags on veterans’ graves in the Ogdensburg area Saturday morning.
It was a combined effort of Ogdensburg’s American Legion members, VFW members, and volunteers.
Mooney says there are veterans buried in the area dating back to the Revolutionary War, and Memorial Day should be about celebrating all of them.
“It’s really about remembering the veterans. Not just about having barbecues, or getting out and enjoying yourself. It’s really the memory of all these people,” said Mooney.
Mooney says recognition of the holiday is normally a bit bigger, but because of COVID-19, a private ceremony will be held at the Riverside Cemetery in Ogdensburg Monday.
