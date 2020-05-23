Quick response saves a Morristown home from fire

MORRISTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A quick response by fire crews saved a Morristown residence Saturday.
Morristown Fire Departments responded to a structure fire at 3644 County Route #6 around 10 AM where they quickly combated the flames in the crawl space of the home.
Morristown Fire Chief Jay Moore stated "the fire fighters responded fast and quickly knocked the fire down and saved the residence”.
There was moderate fire damage in the crawl space and minor smoke damage to the first floor.
No injuries were reported.
Morristown Fire was assisted on scene by the Brier Hill Fire Department & the Morristown Auxiliary.
Photos courtesy Morristown Fire & Rescue.
