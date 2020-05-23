Report: Arconic lays off 24 at Massena plant

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Arconic has laid off 24 employees from its Massena plant, North Country Public Radio reported Saturday.
Employees were notified of the cuts this week, which the company attributed to reduced production due to COVID-19.
Arconic shut down operations in Massena in April because of COVID-19 concerns, resuming production on April 20.
118 workers were affected by the shutdown.
Arconic manufactures aluminum sheet, plate and extruded products for a variety of markets including the aerospace and automotive markets. It was created when Alcoa split into two companies in 2016.
