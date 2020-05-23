Ruth M. Pharoah, 79, formerly of Crary Mills

Ruth’s work experience was varied. She worked for the Community Development Program where she participated in many different projects to benefit local communities, as well as Headstart. She was the first outreach worker for Planned Parenthood NNY, worked for the Association for Family Health Services assisting with the start of rural health centers in Colton and Hermon, and in October 1977 she started work with the US Postal Service in Canton as a substitute mail carrier. Ruth owned and operated a square dance and western wear shop for 14 years, selling the shop when her job as a substitute rural mail carrier turned into a full-time job. Ruth retired as a rural mail carrier in 1993.