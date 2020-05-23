Saturday: Lewis County adds no new cases of COVID-19

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - No news is good news in Lewis County.
The county’s COVID-19 statistics Saturday were essentially unchanged from Friday - the number of confirmed cases remained at 23, the number of individuals recovered remained at 14.
Likewise, the number of individuals under isolation remained at nine.
A few numbers did change slightly: the number of people under quarantine ticked up slightly, from 76 to 78; the total number of people tested went up from 1,541 to 1,568; the number of negative tests went up from 1,486 to 1,526; the number of tests pending dropped from 32 to 19.
