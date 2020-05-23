Saturday Sports: First year SLU hockey coach looks ahead to next season

“The thing that we’ve always said, we’re not gonna sacrifice taking a talented kid that’s not a good character kid and the character for us is at the top of our, you know, intangibles and skill sets that we’re looking at with different criteria when we’re evaluating kids. That’s the one piece that we won’t sacrifice, you know? We want good kids to be a part of our family, they’re gonna represent our program at the highest level. [...] We tell our kids all the time, you’re not just representing yourself, you’re representing our program, our alumni base, the university, you know, the Town of Canton, you know, there’s a bigger picture to this so, you know, getting the right people to be a part of our family is real important,” said Brekke.