Warm and dry on Sunday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The area of high pressure that has been in control of our weather most of the week remains in control for Sunday.
Sunday will be a lot like today with highs around 80 with mostly sunny skies.
Monday we will start the day with some rain showers before drying out mostly for the afternoon.
Most of the week will be Summer like with highs in the 80′s and muddy conditions. Rain chances will come into play later this week as a front stalls out to our North.
