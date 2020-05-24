Anna Louise Cooper, 85, of Oswegatchie

OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Anna Louise Cooper, age 85, of Oswegatchie, passed away on May 23, 2020 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.
Her funeral arrangements are private with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. For those asked to come, please wear a face mask as required. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Anna was born on March 21, 1935 in Canton to the late Berton and Anita (Chase) Harris. She attended the Oswegatchie School and graduated from Clifton-Fine Central School.
Anna married Darrell Cooper, Sr. on October 31, 1953 at the St. Hubert’s Rectory on Star Lake. Darrell passed away on March 10, 1990. Anna had worked for Schuyler Laundromat, the Newton Falls Snack Bar and for Gearsbeck’s and U.B.’s Mercantile until her retirement. She was a very dedicated volunteer at the Star Lake Food Pantry and at church dinners. Anna was one to help everybody.
She enjoyed doing everything. She liked to go fishing, hunting, crafting, Zoomba, gardening, line dancing and cooking. She even went trapping with her son and looked forward to weekly Survivor dinners with her friends to watch the T.V. show and visit.
Her survivors include her children, Darrell “Chuck” Cooper and his wife, Kim, Anita Wright and her companion, Bob Delles, and grandchildren, Pam and Shawn Palmer, Tracy and Jeremy Richmond, Jessica and Neil Green, Bert Cooper, Brandi Morse, and Patti Jo Drake. She is also survived by 16 great-grandchildren and her nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Anna is predeceased by her brother, Arlo Harris, Sr.
Donations in memory of Anna should be made to the Star Lake Food Pantry, 4208 State Hwy 3, Star Lake NY 13690.
