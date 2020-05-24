Anna Louise Cooper, 85, of Oswegatchie

Anna married Darrell Cooper, Sr. on October 31, 1953 at the St. Hubert’s Rectory on Star Lake. Darrell passed away on March 10, 1990. Anna had worked for Schuyler Laundromat, the Newton Falls Snack Bar and for Gearsbeck’s and U.B.’s Mercantile until her retirement. She was a very dedicated volunteer at the Star Lake Food Pantry and at church dinners. Anna was one to help everybody.