COVID-19: Our life the last 7 days

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - In the last 7 days:
Businesses closed Denny’s and Cornerstone Eatery in Watertown, while one rolled out.
The owner says he has the recipe for success despite the pandemic.
“The passion and drive is there,” said Randy Lockwood, owner of Holy Smokes BBQ.
We found out when church can reopen.
And a pre-Memorial Day tradition stood tall.
We got clarity. State Park beaches are open but not to swimming just yet.
Mail boxes became ballot boxes for school budget voting.
And drive-in bingo promised a new activity for hundreds in Gouverneur.
Nursing homes spent big bucks on testing.
A new service is offered to help farmers if they get COVID-19.
And Watertown lawmakers closed a popular pool and dipped into city savings to help stay afloat.
A food distribution company received millions of dollars to help feed the north country.
The show will go on at drive-in movie theaters, with restrictions.
And local salons gear up to cut, color and curl once again.
“This is our livelihoods, this is our businesses, and we are really excited to get back into it,” said Julie Freeman, owner of Mint Julep Spa and Salon.
But you can’t cross the US / Canadian border for another month, one family says the closure has separated them.
Many jobs were lost in the north country, schools gear up for summer and fall classes, and some say farewell virtually, in a historic way.
“We are all very proud. Very, very proud,” said SUNY Potsdam graduate Benjamin Rawdon.
But now, the country honors our nation’s heroes as we look to the next week ahead.
