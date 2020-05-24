COVID-19: Sunday night update

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - One new case of COVID-19 was reported in the tri-county region Sunday, bringing the area’s total to 293.
St. Lawrence County’s total of confirmed COVID-19 reached 199 after one new case was confirmed there Sunday.
Health officials report 180 people have recovered, and one person remains hospitalized with the virus.
Jefferson County’s total remains at 71. 67 have recovered and four are in mandatory isolation.
Lewis County also saw no new confirmed cases. Their total sits at 23 with 14 recoveries. Nine are in isolation and 74 are in quarantine.
In his daily briefing, Governor Andrew Cuomo said New York is continuing to increase economic and social activity as it enters “Chapter 2” of the state’s COVID-19 response.
Cuomo said the state’s efforts to flatten the curve have been working and encouraged professional sports teams to return to their training facilities and resume practice.
The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t stop Memorial Day celebrations, but rather changed them.
In Deferiet, a parade and a salute honored veterans.
In Watertown, a wreath laying ceremony took place at the Watertown Elks Club.
Lastly, we have made it through another 7 days with COVID-19. 7 News reporter Abbey Buttacavoli recaps how the virus has impacted the north country this week.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.