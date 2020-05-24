Cuomo Sunday: A slow and steady increase in activity as New York “stays smart”

WANTAGH, N.Y. (WWNY) - While it most likely won’t be viewed as “a return to normal,” New York is continuing to increase economic and social activity as it enters what Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling “Chapter 2” of the state’s COVID-19 response.
“You look at our numbers compared to other states, there’s a dramatic difference in what’s going on,” Cuomo said, “Because we’ve been hammering the smart.”
Delivering his daily coronavirus briefing from Jones Beach off Long Island, Cuomo said the state’s efforts to “flatten the curve” have been working, with hospitalizations continuing to decrease. The daily death toll rose slightly to 109, from 84 the day before.
With Memorial Day tomorrow, beaches are open, and campgrounds and RV parks will be ready for the holiday.
Meanwhile, pro sports teams are able to begin training camps, and veterinarians will be allowed to resume practicing on Tuesday.
In a major step towards reopening, Long Island is preparing to enter Phase 1 this week, according to the Governor. To better ensure public health, buses and trains on Long Island will be disinfected daily, the same protocol officials have used for New York City’s subway system. Cuomo says masks and face coverings will be mandatory for people using public transportation.
“Stay smart, watch the numbers, and I’ll tell you what happens next week, when we see what people do today," Cuomo said. “And if those numbers stay down, then just keep increasing the economic activity.”
As New York continues reopening, Cuomo says the state will focus on building a stronger, more agile economy and infrastructure to protect against another crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic. He announced Eric Schmidt, a former CEO and Executive Chairman at Google, will lead a blue ribbon commission tasked with recommending ways to widen telemedicine services, increase broadband access, and identify new and emerging technologies.
