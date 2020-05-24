One newly confirmed case of COVID-19 in the north country Sunday

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The north country only saw one new confirmed case of novel coronavirus Sunday, in St. Lawrence County. The total there is now 199. Nearly 7,800 people have been tested.
Health officials report 180 people have recovered, and one person remains hospitalized with the virus.
Jefferson County reported no new coronavirus cases. The total there sits at 71, while another person has recovered from the illness, bring that number to 67. Four people are in mandatory isolation.
4,288 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Jefferson County.
Lewis County also saw no new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The county's total number remains at 23, with 14 recoveries.
Lewis County health officials report nine people are in isolation, with 74 in quarantine.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.