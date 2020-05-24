A parade and salute to celebrate Memorial Day

DEFERIET, N.Y. (WWNY) - One village in Jefferson County is honoring Memorial Day in a different way this year.
Instead of a traditional service in Deferiet, a parade of cars made its way through the village Sunday.
Fire trucks, vintage models, and other cars drove up and down the streets, honking their horns and waving to spectators.
Once the parade reached the Village Hall, army veteran Dick Forsythe pulled up in his 1949 Buick, got out, and saluted the village war monument.
It was a special salute to those who’ve lost their lives in war.
“It was quite touching. I had tears in my eyes. It was such a wonderful tribute to the men who have died and especially when it was another soldier,” said Janet Zando, Village of Deferiet Mayor.
Zando says about a quarter of Deferiet’s residents served during World War II.
