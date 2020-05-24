Summer time heat this week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Early Monday morning we will see a line of showers and thunderstorms move through.
While we will see rain to start the day on Monday, we will remain mostly dry with clouds clearing out in the afternoon.
The heat will be on Tuesday and Wednesday with record highs possible both days. St Lawrence County could get into the 90′s both Tuesday and Wednesday.
Rain chances will come into play on Thursday and Friday as a cold front moves through, which will cool our temperatures back down to about normal for this time of year.
