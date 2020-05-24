Sunday Sports: Watertown Wolves are building their 2020-21 season roster

“I mean, the one thing I said when I came in and Clarke certainly echoes that, which is why he’s such a great fit for us, is we wanna win. We wanna make this a winning team again and the team was by no means a bad team last year, but I think they were missing a couple pieces. You know, if you look at it over a 70 game season, you know, which it ends up being, you gotta have a strong team, you gotta have a pretty evenly balanced team, but you also gotta have a couple guys that, you know, that in the end it’s gonna come down to one game, or one period, or even one shift and you gotta have the guys that you know if I put the puck on his tape he’s gonna be able to get us the goal,” said Johansson.