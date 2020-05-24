Sunday Sports: Watertown Wolves are building their 2020-21 season roster

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown Wolves have been doing some heavy wheeling and dealing this off season.
Their biggest move so far, adding forward Fred Hein in a trade with Danville for Kyle Powell and William LaMoureux.
“You know, now that we have Fred Hein, and the reason we could move a defenseman for Fred is because we know that we’re making some changes on the defensive side as well. As you know, we’re still putting a lot of the trust in the core that we have back there,” said Andreas Johansson, Watertown Wolves’ owner.
Hein has been one of the top players in the league the past 2 seasons, putting up 55 points in 40 games in the 2018-19 season, and last year scoring 29 goals and dishing out 27 assists in 45 games.
Hein is excited for the opportunity to play for Wolves coach Brent Clarke and at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds ice arena.
“With the trade, I was- That was the one thing that, you know, got me really excited because I had played against his teams for the past 2 years and I know how. I know his style and I know how he is as a coach. And when I knew I had the opportunity to play for him, it was kind of a no brainer. It was something, it was somebody that I wanted to play for. I love that arena and I love playing in that rink. I’ve always had success playing against Watertown, actually, so I like playing in that rink a lot,” said Hein.
Hein says having the chance to play with former teammate Ryan Marker and playing for an owner that is willing to put the pieces together for a championship caliber team made his decision to come to Watertown an easy one.
“That also helped my decision as well. Like the direction that him and coach are going is something I want to be a part of, and even the last couple of days since they announced the trade, it has been nothing but first class and they’ve treated me really well so far,” said Hein.
“I mean, the one thing I said when I came in and Clarke certainly echoes that, which is why he’s such a great fit for us, is we wanna win. We wanna make this a winning team again and the team was by no means a bad team last year, but I think they were missing a couple pieces. You know, if you look at it over a 70 game season, you know, which it ends up being, you gotta have a strong team, you gotta have a pretty evenly balanced team, but you also gotta have a couple guys that, you know, that in the end it’s gonna come down to one game, or one period, or even one shift and you gotta have the guys that you know if I put the puck on his tape he’s gonna be able to get us the goal,” said Johansson.
For the Wolves fans that aren’t familiar with Hein, he says he wants them to know that he’s a player that can do it all and leaves everything on the ice.
“I think I can bring a little bit of everything. On a personal level, I’m coming off my best season that I had, I got named one of the top forwards of the year and that’s something I take a lot of pride in, being a skilled forward, my shot and speed and skill is something I take a lot of pride in and I’m excited for the fans to be able to see that,” said Hein.
Hein is looking forward to being a major contributor to the Wolves both on and off the ice in the 2020-21 season.
Some welcome news for fans of professional sports in New York State.
Governor Andrew Cuomo says teams in New York can return to their facilities for training after a pause of more than two months.
The New York City area was one of the hardest-hit parts of the U.S. by the coronavirus pandemic, but COVID-19 deaths and new infections in the state have been trending downward.
Major League Baseball, the NBA and the NHL are discussing the resumption of their seasons with their players’ unions.
“Starting today, all the New York professional sports leagues will be able to begin training camps. I believe that sports that can come back without having people in the stadium, without having people in the arena. Do it. Do it. Work out the economics if you can, we want you up, we want people to be able to watch sports to the extent people are still staying home, it gives people something to do, its a return to normalcy, so we are working and encouraging all sports teams to start their training camps as soon as possible,” said Cuomo.
