Two arrested after allegedly stealing a UTV

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two men were arrested in Watertown Saturday after allegedly stealing a UTV.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Zachariah W. Ostrom, 29, of LeRay, and Anthony S. Bidwell, 25, of Watertown stole a 2019 Polaris UTV from a garage on Swan Road in the Town of Watertown Saturday morning.
They were also in possession of a stolen 1992 Jeep Comanche which was reported stolen in Lowville earlier that morning.
Bidwell has been charged with 4th Degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, 3rd Degree Burglary, and 3rd Degree Grand Larceny. He is held without bail and expected to re-appear May 28th.
Ostrom faces those same charges. He was released on his own recognizance.
