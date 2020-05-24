Watertown wreath laying ceremony honors veterans & first responders

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown Elks took time Sunday to both honor and mourn the lives of those who’ve served and recognize first responders.
A small ceremony was held in front of the Elks Lodge on Watertown’s Bradley Street Sunday morning.
Members placed a red white and blue wreath below the Elks statue to honor and remember fallen soldiers, to show their support for all active duty military, as well as first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Elks are usually accompanied by more veterans for the wreath laying, but had to downsize this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“This is one of the first times in the 20 something years that I have done this between the legion, Post 61, the lodge here, and the VFW that there’s no body here. But they’re all here in our prayers and I wish everybody a good weekend,” said Stan Zaremba, Watertown Elks Veterans’ Chairman.
Zaremba was honored Sunday with a plaque for his service in the military.
