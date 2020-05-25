COVID-19: Monday night update

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There was one new confirmed case of COVID-19 in the tri-county region Monday, bringing the total to 294.
Lewis County’s total bumped up to 24 after a new case Monday. That person is currently in isolation at home. Nine others are isolated, 14 have recovered there.
St. Lawrence County’s total remains at 199 as no new cases were reported Monday.
One case is currently hospitalized and 180 recovered.
There were no new reports in Jefferson County, as well. The county’s total stands at 71. Four are in isolation, 67 have recovered.
In his daily briefing, Governor Andrew Cuomo was at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in New York City to commemorate Memorial Day, a day he said is “especially poignant and powerful when this country is going through what it’s going through.”
Cuomo said the daily death toll dipped below 100 again and other numbers are still trending downward.
Cuomo also ordered state and local governments to pay death benefits to families of frontline workers who died fighting the spread the virus. He also called on the federal government to do the same and to provide hazard pay for essential public workers on the front lines.
Memorial Day traditions change in Carthage and Waddington as social distancing measures are instated. Residents in Brownville and Dexter found creative ways to also honor the fallen.
And with Memorial Day weekend begins tourism season, and Thousand Islands business owners are finding ways to offer their services to customers.
Organizers are still preparing for the Bassmaster Elite in Waddington this summer, hoping to get clarification from the state on how best to host the event.
Finally, a longtime St. Lawrence County resident moved to Canada before the pandemic. Now with restrictions at the border, she’s waiting on the day she can see her kids again.
