Cuomo: Memorial Day 'especially poignant & powerful’ this year

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WWNY) - The daily tally of people who died from COVID-19 dipped below 100 again Sunday.
The number has been hovering around that number for the past several days.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo went through the daily numbers at his coronavirus briefing on Monday, Memorial Day.
He was at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in New York City to commemorate Memorial Day, a day he said is “especially poignant and powerful when this country is going through what it’s going through.”
Ninety-six people died Sunday, compared with 109 on Saturday and 84 on Friday.
Friday was the first time the number dropped below 100 for the first time since shortly after the coronavirus crisis began in New York.
It reached a peak of 799 in early April. Nearly 23,500 New Yorkers have died from the illness.
Other numbers – hospitalizations, new cases, and intubations – continue to trend downward, the governor said.
The governor also ordered the state and local governments to pay death benefits to the families of publicly employed frontline workers who died fighting the spread the virus.
He also called on the federal government to do the same and to provide hazard pay for the workers.
