Early Memorial Day start as Waddington community remembers the fallen

WADDINGTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - In Waddington Monday, people were up early to remember the fallen.
The celebration started at the Larry Christie Monument with a salute and taps. Then the ceremony moved to the war memorial at the Four Corners for an 8 AM start.
Waddington’s fallen sons are listed on that monument.
The lone native son to fall in Vietnam was best friends with American Legion Post 420 Commander Michael McIntosh. It’s why he does this year after year.
“I’m not too sure if everybody ever remembers it, to tell you the truth. To certain of us guys here it’s very crucial,” said McIntosh, “Our buddies have died. Gave their lives for this country.”
A parade of firetrucks, rescue vehicles and cars rounded out the morning, with residents encouraged to watch from their lawns and driveways.
